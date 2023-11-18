Ogun Day 2023: Indigenes in Ireland celebrate to promote culture

By Gabriel Olawale

The Association of Ogun State Indigenes (AOSI), a vibrant community organization representing the collective voices and aspirations of Ogun State indigenes living in Ireland, recently celebrated Ogun Day 2023 with a series of cultural festivities that fostered collaboration and unity within the community.

The celebration attracted prominent figures from the Ogun State, including revered traditional rulers and distinguished sons and daughters of the gateway state.

Among the notable personalities present at the event were the Olu of Ilaro, Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle, and His Royal Majesty, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, the Akarigbo of Remo Kingdom. Their presence added prestige and honor to the occasion, highlighting the significance of Ogun State’s cultural heritage.

Ogun State popularly known as Gateway State located in Nigeria’s southwestern region has a rich cultural heritage and historical significance. The Ogun State indigenes living in the Republic of Ireland understand the importance of preserving and promoting their unique heritage while also embracing their new home.

The community of AOSI serves as a vital bridge connecting its members with the wider Irish society. Its mission is to promote cultural exchange, foster social cohesion, and create networking opportunities for the Ogun community in Ireland. By organizing various events and initiatives, the association provides a supportive and nurturing environment for Ogun State indigenes to thrive both personally and professionally.

Ogun Day 2023 was a testament to the association’s dedication to celebrating Ogun State’s rich cultural heritage. The event featured a range of activities, including traditional music and dance performances, exhibitions of Ogun art and craft, and a showcase of traditional Ogun cuisine. Members of the association, as well as the wider Irish community; came together to immerse themselves in the vibrant culture of Ogun State.

During the celebration, Mr. Alani Oluwole Idowu, the President of the Association of Ogun State Indigenes (AOSI), expressed his gratitude to the members of the association for their unwavering support and commitment. He acknowledged that the strength and success of the organization lie in the unity and dedication of its members.

Idowu emphasised that one of the core objectives of the association is education. Recognizing education as the key to personal and societal development, the association organizes seminars, workshops, and mentoring programs to empower its members and equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in their chosen fields. Additionally, AOSI provides scholarships and education support to deserving students, aiming to ensure equal opportunities for all to achieve their dreams.

Furthermore, Idowu highlighted the association’s commitment to giving back to both the Irish and Ogun State communities. AOSI engages in various charitable activities, including fundraising for local causes and providing aid to the less fortunate.

According to him, “The association actively participates in social initiatives focused on improving the lives of Ogun State indigenes, such as healthcare campaigns, skills development programs, and environmental sustainability projects.

“The celebrations also provided an opportunity for Ogun State indigenes to collaborate and discuss ways to contribute positively to their community in Ireland. Engaging in open discussions and exploring potential partnerships, attendees reflected on projects that could enhance the welfare and well-being of Ogun State indigenes residing in Ireland.

“As a community organization, the association plays a crucial role in supporting and empowering its members, through initiatives such as skills development workshops, mentorship programs, and entrepreneurship support, the association strives to help Ogun State indigenes realize their full potential and achieve success in their personal and professional endeavors.

“While Ogun Day 2023 marked a significant milestone for the Ogun community in Ireland, it also highlighted the need for continuing efforts in promoting cultural understanding, collaboration, and supporting one another.

“The association remains committed to championing the interests and aspirations of Ogun State indigenes, fostering unity, and contributing positively to the wider Irish society.

“The celebration of Ogun Day 2023 by the Association of Ogun State Indigenes in Ireland was a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Ogun State and the collective determination of its indigenes to preserve and promote their heritage, through their vibrant and inclusive community organization, Ogun State indigenes in Ireland continue to thrive and contribute to their new home while embracing their roots,” he concluded.