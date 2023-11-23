Ogun: Customs land 122 seizures worth over N398m in Oct ‘23

By Eguono Odjegba

Again, the Nigeria Customs Service has reaffirmed the reopening of the Ogun Command to trading activities, noting that those peddling rumours to the contrary are not genuine traders and urged all legitimate traders to go about their businesses without fear or hindrance; even as he enjoined traders to make compliance their watchword.

Nevertheless, the Customs Area Controller, Ahamadu Shuaibu explained that items such as rice and vehicles previously placed on restriction remains in force, even as he hinted that the federal government is currently considering a review of the policy order banning vehicles from being landed through the land borders.

He further explained that until and unless the review becomes effective, all extant laws remain operational, just as he explained that reduction in both contraband and seizures of offensive trade items flowing from violations is a reflection of policy compliance, which he says is the ultimate desire of government and the customs service.

The Ogun Customs boss who was fielding questions from journalists, yesterday, Wednesday October 22, 2023 during a press briefing to showcase the command’s seizures for the month of October 2023 disclosed that the command recorded a total of one hundred and twenty two (122) seizures and collected a total revenue of N30, 408,276.00 representing 400% increase over and above the figures recorded within the corresponding period of 2022.

On the reopening of the land borders, necessary enlightenment initiatives and the dynamics of the assessments of trading compliance, Shuaibu said “Thank you, you raised a pertinent question, the border is opened but there are restrictions of goods that are not allowed to come in, for instance rice. We have been carrying out enlightenment even before I took over, the youth organization in this community do organize a yearly activity which customs sponsors and a lot of papers are delivered.

“We hobnob, we advise each other, we tell them what is going on and what should be done. Even our visitations to tertiary institutions, we had opportunity of even expanding the school in which the youths of the border communities were ably represented.

“Government is working on bringing in automobile dutiable through the border but it has not been finalized. As of now, we have been dealing with imports, genuine imports. If you say here that somebody says the border is closed, the person is not engaged to genuine trade.

“Enlightenment about the position of trade and status of the border is also an ongoing thing, and you may wish to know, we have not stopped. Very soon when you come to the border, you will hear jingles ‘thou shall not commit, thou shall come in’ as part of the border community enlightenment campaign in all major and relevant languages; it’s almost ready.

“In summary, those items that are banned remain banned until otherwise directed”, he clarified.

Speaking on the command’s activities for the month of October, Sguaibu said the achievements underscore its unwavering commitment to contributing to the economic development and national security of the nation.

“It is with great honour, that I greet you all and appreciate your presence in our midst today for another pivotal press briefing geared towards reeling out our achievements in the month of October, 2023. From 1st to 31st of October, 2023, the Command generated the total sum of N30,408,276.00 as revenue, through baggage assessment and auction sales of seized petroleum products.

“In comparison with the amount of N5,487,076.00 collected in the corresponding period of year 2022, there is a significant increase of N24,921,200.00, which is over 400% increment. We are able to achieve this feat due to our unwavering commitment to trade facilitation and robust stakeholders’ engagement.

“We are pleased to inform you that, during the period under review, the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the seizures recorded by the Command amount to N398, 470,687.00.”

He explained that the NCS remains committed to combating the scourge of trading in dangerous illicit substances and retreaded imported tyres because of their risks to mental health and safety of lives.

“Our resolve to remain resolute in anti-smuggling fight has enabled the Command to record a total seizure of 122 items comprising 901 parcels of Cannabis Sativa, commonly known as Marijuana or Indian hemp; 500 pieces of foreign-used Pneumatic Tyres, more commonly known as Tokunbo tyres; 23 units of vehicles used as means of conveying prohibited goods and 5 foreign used vehicles commonly known as Tokunbo; and 4,684 bags of foreign parboiled rice in 50kg each, which is an equivalence of 8 trailers load, among others.

“The persistent seizure of Cannabis Sativa, Foreign used Pneumatic tyres and other dangerous goods, is a testimony of the Command’s relentless efforts and resilience in preventing our teeming youth from harmful substances which could either truncate or render their lives useless.

“It is also a proof of our concern in safeguarding our motorists from road mishaps which could terminate their lives or subject them to permanent disability. We are determined to making our society a safe place to live with peace of mind and an enabling environment for our businesses to thrive.”

The anti-smuggling czar attributed the command’s successes in part to the support and encouragement it has continued to receive from the customs leadership and management, plus the productive outcomes of positive engagements with the traditional leaderships of the border communities as well, indeed, sister security agencies.

“Our success story is attributed to the enabling working atmosphere created by the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR dsm fnipr psc+ and his management team. As a matter of fact, we recently took delivery of 8 Toyota Land Cruiser trucks, provided by the CGC to enhance our anti-smuggling operations.

“Other factors responsible for our achievements was the strategic deployment of our gallant Officers and Men, deployment of intelligence and collaborative efforts of the sister agencies, and other critical stakeholders.

“In a bid to improve on the existing synergy and collaboration with critical stakeholders in Ogun State, upon resumption of office, we embarked on a familiarization tour of traditional Institutions and security agencies. We were warmly received in all the places visited and secured their reassurances of continuous support and good working relationship. We visited the palaces of Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, the Olota and Paramount Ruler of Aworiland and Oniko of Ikolaje Kingdom, Idiroko.

“ We equally visited the State Commands/Unit of the Nigerian Police (NPF), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Department of Security Service, Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), 35 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy School of Music (NNSM) and 192 Battalion Rear of the Nigerian Army.”

Reiterating the commitment of the service in ensuring that the commonwealth and wellbeing of the nation is protected at all times, he urged citizens to feel free to provide the service with credible information that can lead to the success of its mandate as it appertain particularly to suppression of smuggling and other anti-economic activities.

“The economic well-being and security of our dear nation is a serious business that should not be compromised. We reassured the general public of our unwavering dedication to discharging our statutory responsibility with due diligence and utmost sense of patriotism.

“We operate an open-door policy to accommodate the support of patriotic Nigerians through sharing of useful information and other forms of information that may require our attention on legitimate trade or our activities generally. Let me use this opportunity to re-affirm our cooperation and partnership.”