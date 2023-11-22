Ogun: Customs intercept 4,684 bags of rice, 901 parcels of marijuana

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun 1 Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Wednesday, disclosed that a total number of 4,684 bags of foreign parboiled rice, each weighing 50kg, 901 parcels of Cannabis Sativa, popularly known as marijuana were intercepted by its operatives in October, this year.

The command’s Acting Area Controller, Deputy Comptroller Ahmadu Shuaibu, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the activities of his command, said the foreign parboiled rice which is the equivalent of eight trailer trucks and 121 other items have a Duty Payable Value (DPV) worth of over N398.47 million intercepted in the month under review.

Shuaibu, who reiterated the unwavering commitment of his command towards suppressing smuggling in the Command, stated that his command generated a total sum of over N30.4 million as revenue through baggage assessment and auction sales of seized petroleum products to the covers of the federal government within the same period under review.

“From 1st to 31st of October, 2023, the command generated the total sum of N30,408,276.00 as revenue, through baggage assessment and auction sales of seized petroleum products. In comparison with the amount of N5,487,076.00 collected in the corresponding period of the year 2022, there is a significant increase of N24,921,200.00, which is over 400% increment.

“The persistent seizure of Cannabis Sativa, foreign used pneumatic tyres and other dangerous goods, is a testimony of the Command’s relentless efforts and resilience in preventing our teeming youth from harmful substances which could either truncate or render their lives useless. It is also proof of our concern for safeguarding our motorists from road mishaps which could terminate their lives or subject them to permanent disability. We are determined to make our society a safe place to live with peace of mind and an enabling environment for our businesses to thrive”.

The Area Controller attributed the success recorded by his command in the month of October to what he described as “an enabling working atmosphere” created for the service by the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Comptroller Bashir Adewale Adeniyi and his management team who have continually given the needed supports to the Service.

“As a matter of fact, we recently took delivery of 8 Toyota Land Cruiser trucks, provided by the CGC to enhance our anti-smuggling operations. Other factors responsible for our achievements was the strategic deployment of our gallant officers and men, deployment of intelligence and collaborative efforts of the sister agencies, and other critical stakeholders”.

Analysing the items intercepted by the command in October 2023, Shuaibu explained that a total of 500 pieces of foreign-used pneumatic tyres, more commonly known as “tokunbo tyres”; 23 units of vehicles used as means of conveyance of the contrabands, as well as 5 foreign used vehicles commonly known as “tokunbo cars” were included in the 122 items seized.

He disclosed further that his command is improving on the NCS’ collaborative efforts, as his management team has embarked on a familiarization tour of traditional institutions and sister security agencies in a bid to improve on the existing synergy and collaboration with critical stakeholders in the state.

“We were warmly received in all the places visited and secured their reassurances of continuous support and good working relationship”.

While emphasizing that the Ogun 1 Area Command under his watch operates an open-door policy that accommodates the support of patriotic Nigerians through sharing of useful information on legitimate trade, Shuaibu however, warned those he described as “recalcitrant smugglers” or would-be smugglers to steer clear of smuggling activities within his command or be ready to face the consequences.