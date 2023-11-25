Ogun APC Chairman, Sanusi installed as ‘Asoju Oba’ of Egbaland

L-R: Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Chief Yemi Sanusi; Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Michael Adedotun Gbadebo; former Governor of Ogun State and national leader of the APC, Chief Olusegun Osoba and the Apena of Egbaland, Chief Alani Bankole during the installation of Chief Sanusi as the Asoju-Oba of Egbaland at Ake Palace, Abeokuta.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, has installed the Ogun State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yemi Sanusi, as the third Asoju Oba of Egbaland.

The installation ceremony, which took place at Adire hall inside the Ake Palace was witnessed by the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, former governor of the State and National Leader of the APC, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, immediate past Nigeria Higher Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Tunji -Ishola, and traditional rulers.

Speaking at the installation ceremony, Alake disclosed that Sanusi was the third indigene of Egbaland to be honoured with the title of Asoju Oba, which according to him is reserved for a deserving and credible native of Egbaland.

He added that the Egba Traditional Council has over the years watched Sanusi and noticed his integrity, hard work and leadership qualities, hence, the conferment of the important chieftaincy title.

While praying for a long life and good health for Sanusi, Oba Gbadebo urged him to use his new title to contribute to the socio-cultural development of Egbaland in particular and Ogun State in general.

In his remarks at the event, Governor Abiodun thanked the Alake and Egba Traditional Council for finding Sanusi worthy of the Asoju Oba title, noting that the honour bestowed on the Ogun APC Chairman is honour to all the party members in the state.

Abiodun described Sanusi as a man of integrity and loyalty who has led the party to electoral victories both at the national, state and local government levels.

“Chief Sanusi deserves this honour. He’s a man of integrity; he is loyal dependable, consensual, consistent and credible. He has led Ogun APC very well. Ogun APC, through the dynamic leadership of Sanusi, has grown in leaps and bounds” the governor stated.

He, however, expressed optimism that the Chairman will discharge his duties as Asoju Oba of Egbaland with excellence and integrity.

Fielding questions from newsmen after his installation, Sanusi, expressed his joy over the honour done by him by the land of birth, declaring that the title bestowed on him will spur him to be an epitome of good leadership.

He added, that as Asoju Oba of Egbaland, he will carry his office with the respect it deserves and discharge his duties diligently.