Ogoni youths lament inadequate compensation by HYPREP contractors

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

Youths in Ogoni ethnic nationality of Rivers State have lamented what they termed under-payment of workers and inadequate compensation to land and crops owners by contractors engaged in the ongoing remediation of Ogoni environment by the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP.

The youths on the platform of Ogoni Youths Federation, OYF, in a press statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday, signed by its spokesman, Emmanuel Goteh Bie, and Secretary General, Mesua Ntormabari, said the recent protest carried out at the headquarters of HYPREP in Port Harcourt was the registration of its anger over none payment of workers and compensation of crop and land owners by contractors engaged by HYPREP to carry out 100 bed space in Kpite in Tai local government area of Rivers State.

OYF said the workers engaged by HYPREP contractors at the ongoing Center of Excellence at Wiyakara community in Khana Local government were underpaid.

His statement noted: “That Ogoni Youth Federation takes complete responsibility for the protest carried out on the above-mentioned date for the following reasons. Underpayment of workers at the ongoing center of excellence at Wiyakara community in Khana LGA, by contractors.

“Inadequate compensation to land/crops owners at Kpite in Tai LGA, by the contractor handling the 100 Bed space hospital. corporate social responsibility and local content components not adhered to by contractors handling HYPREP jobs in Ogoniland

“That we have been advised by Ogoni elders and critical stakeholders to suspend further civil actions and explore alternative means of dispute resolution to achieve the above items stated.

“To this end, Ogoni Youth Federation hereby call off further protest action as means of resolving the above impasse.

That Ogoni Youth Federation distanced ourselves from any contractual transaction with one of the contractors.”