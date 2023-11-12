Off-season elections: Labour Party agent beaten, thrown out of collation Imo centre 

A Labour Party (LP) agent in Imo State, Calistus Ihejiagwa, has been beaten and bundled out of the Imo State Collation Centre in Owerri.

The incident happened on Sunday morning.

Vanguard gathered that the agent objected to the results collated from the local government areas, saying the results brought before the state collation centre were at variance with what was on the Result Viewing Portal (IREV).

Ihejiagwa repeatedly said he had a petition to submit before INEC but he was shut down by the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the election, Prof Abayomi Fashina, who said it was not in his purview to receive petitions.

But, he was subsequently bundled out of the collation centre by some other party agents at 5am while collation continued.