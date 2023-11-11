Off-season elections: CSO alleges pre-filled result sheet in Kogi 

A civil society organization, Yiaga Africa, has called the attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over an alleged pre-filled result sheet for Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi State, north-central Nigeria.

Yiaga Africa uploaded a photo of the alleged result sheet on its X handle on Saturday.

The result sheet comes while voting was just about to start in most of the polling units across the state.

The CSO tweeted at INEC, “We received (a) report of (a) pre-filled results sheet discovered in PU 004, Eni Ward of Ogori/magongo in Kogi State, before the commencement of voting.

“Kindly investigate and address this issue promptly to safeguard the integrity of the process,” it added.

At 9:44 a.m., the CSO uploaded a photo of another alleged pre-filled result sheet for Polling Unit 020, Eika/Ohizenyi, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Meanwhile, INEC was yet to react to the issue at the time of this report.

A total of 18 candidates are taking part in Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi State.