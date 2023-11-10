Off season elections: 4,500 officers deployed to Imo – NSCDC

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, said a total of 4,500 personnel of the command have been deployed to provide security to tomorrow’s Imo governorship elections.

He disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri on Friday while commenting on the NSCDC preparations towards Imo governorship elections.

He said, “We are here to advice and encourage our men on what to do in the conduct of the governorship elections. I want to say that we are very very much ready.

“We are combatant ready to provide safety and security for this elections.

“You know from research, off-cycle elections are supposed to be seemingly very easy to be conducted but you know from research there are over concentration of thugs from the feeder states. When election is conducted. So, we have to fortified the place with our personnel.

“We have 4,500 personnel deployed in this election. So, election is one of the tenets of democracy and it is a method we use to elect leaders. So we have to advice our people to go by the rules of the game and exercise their rights,” he said.