Off-season Election: Police deploy heavy security equipment in Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa

Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered the deployment of heavy security equipment to forestall possible breakdown of law and order ahead of the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states.

The force also deployed anti-riot equipment, including water cannons, Armoured Personnel Carriers, helmets, bulletproof vests, and tear gas canisters.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed the development in a statement on Sunday, said the IG urged the stakeholders in the three states to maintain peace during the election.

Adejobi said, “In a bid to have smooth electioneering processes in the forthcoming off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States scheduled for 11th November 2023, the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered the distribution of additional 220 operational vehicles, including water cannons, Armoured Personnel Carriers to the three affected states to intensify security arrangements for the elections.

“Earlier, the IG had organised training for the police officers who are involved in the election security management for the forthcoming elections and sought the approval of the Federal Government for the payment of their allowances and other necessary support to boost the morale of the officers during the operations.

“The IGP, therefore, urges all stakeholders in the three states to embrace peace, uphold the sanctity of the rule of law and be law-abiding in their endeavours before, during, and after the elections as the police and other security agencies have been placed on alert to avert any unruly acts capable of disrupting the elections in any of the states.”

On the police preparation for the off-cycle polls, the IG explained that the force will Friday complete its operational deployment in the three states.

The IG also announced that dignitaries and Very Important Persons would not be allowed to move around with police escorts on election day, adding that it is in violation of the Electoral Act to move around with security aides during elections.

“No VIP will be allowed to move around with escorts on election day. Election day is an exception. So, no VIP will be allowed to move around with escorts during the elections.

‘’And anyone that does that is violating the electoral law and is liable to prompt arrest, and such people will get dealt with when they’re arrested,’’ the police chief stated.

Election security

He stated this during a Channels Television programme themed, ‘Peoples Town Hall On Election Security,’ monitored by our correspondent on Sunday night.

The IG assured that the force had enough manpower ready for election duty.

Egbetokun said, “We have been able to deploy adequately for the election. In Bayelsa, we’ll be covering 2,224 Polling Units, and we have enough men and resources to cover those polling units.