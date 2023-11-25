Oborevwori’s victory at Appeal Court brought us joy – Onwordi

The Senior Special Assistant on youth mobilization Hon James Onwordi Endurance known as Ibori Ubulu has congratulated the Delta State Governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory at the court of appeal .

Onwordi in a congratulatory message described the victory as a Will of God and voice of the people of Delta State .

While calling on the Governorship candidate of the APC in Delta State , Onwordi said Oborevwori’s victory at the court of appeal has brought joy to the people of Delta State.

“Governor Oborevwori’s victory at the court of appeal is worth celebrating considering how Deltans voted massively for him.

We are happy and grateful to God for granted Oborevwori victory .

The victory is a victory for all Deltans irrespective of our political differences because Oborevwori in the past few months as Governor has kept to his campaign promises and has been fair , just and equitable to Deltans .

Omo-Agege should support Oborevwori in advancing Delta instead of going to the supreme.” he said .