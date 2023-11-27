Oborevwori will develop Delta’s tourism industry – Akpowowo

The Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo, has assured that the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori-led administration will give premium attention to the advancement of tourism and hospitality industry in the state.

Akpowowo also described the appointment of the Managing Director of Shiloh Beach Resort, Eku, Comrade Donaldson Onosakponome, by Governor Oborevwori as Senior Special Assistant on tourism as a bold statement in achieving his agenda for tourism industry.

The Deputy Speaker stated this during the inauguration of the canopy walkway of Shiloh Beach Resort in Eku town, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

The inauguration was part of the activities marking the 5th anniversary of the resort lying along the popular River Ethiope in Delta.

Akpowowo described the canopy walkway and other obstacle courses developed at Shiloh Beach Resort as second to the one at Lekki Conservation Centre established by Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL).

“This is the first time a private investor in the tourism industry is developing the sector in this magnitude. I commend Shiloh Beach Resort for developing Eku with this resort”, Akpowowo said.

He, however, further appreciated the State Governor, Rt Hon. Oborevwori for appointing Amb. Onosakponome as his SSA on tourism, stating that it is a square peg in a square hole.

Akpowowo expressed confidence that the Tourism sector which is Ethiope East LGA best export to the world will receive a great boast as part of the MORE Agenda of the Governor.

In his remark, the Managing Director of Shiloh Beach Resort Eku and SSA on tourism to the Governor Oborevwori, Onosakponome thanked the Governor for encouraging tourism in the state.

He declared 100 free tickets for the first persons to access the resort on Sunday 3rd December as part of the 5th anniversary of the Resort and celebration of the Governor’s victory at Appeal Court in Lagos.