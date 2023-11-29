Oborevwori presents N714.4bn 2024 budget proposal to Delta Assembly

Gov Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Wednesday, presented a N714.4 billon appropriation bill for the 2024 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.

Presenting the appropriation bill christened ‘Budget of Hope and Optimism’ at the hallowed chamber of the House of Assembly, Oborevwori stated that the budget estimates comprised the sum of N316.6 billion or 44 percent for recurrent expenditure, and N397.9 billion or 56 percent for capital expenditure.

He said the 2024 budget proposal showed a decrease of N94.9 billion or 12 percent, compared to the 2023 approved budget of 809.4 billion naira.

The Governor explained that the slight decrease “is due to the fact we have planned the 2024 budget around fiscal discipline, which means that the budget will be funded largely from within and the State would spend only what it can earn within the period.”

According to him, “The proposed recurrent expenditure estimates for 2024 of N316. 6 billion is made up of personnel costs of 150 billion naira which is 21% of the proposed Recurrent Budget.

“Also, 39% of the total proposed 2024 budgetand overhead costs of 106.6 billion naira is 15% of the Recurrent Budget estimates or 35% of the aggregate budget proposal for 2024. The personnel cost of 150 billion naira anticipates the domestication of a likely salary increase by the Federal Government sometime in 2024 while the overhead cost mirrors the inflationary trend in the country.”

On capital expenditure, he said: “This estimate proposal is 123.9 billion naira or 24% lower than the 2023 capital budget of 521,8billion naira. This is largely accounted for by smaller budget size of 714. 4 billion naira as against the 809 billion naira of 2023.”

He noted that the sum of N150 billion had been earmarked for Ministry of Works to execute capital projects; N46.55b billion for the education sector; N18.65 billion for health sector; N7.0 billion Agriculture; N1.7 billion for Ministry of Youth Development; N7.5 billion naira and N2.1 billion for the Ministry of Urban Renewal and Ministry of Environment respectively.

The main sources of funds for the 2024 budget, Oborevvwori said, would be mainly from Internally Generated Revenue, Statutory Allocation Mineral Derivation,Value Added Tax and other capital receipts.

He said: “The reforms we are undertaking in revenue collection, the plugging of leakages in all revenue sources, as well as the anticipated return of oil producing companies to Delta State, is expected to impact positively on our IGR in the forthcoming year.

“It is, therefore, our projection to generate the sum of 110.3 billion naira in internally generated revenue in 2024, representing 15% of the total projected revenues. The IGR estimates for 2024 is higher than the 2023 approved estimates by 5.3 billion naira or 5% increase. The increase anticipated in IGR returns will come from the reforms being put in place, which includes the professionalization of revenue collection process.

“Following the savings from the removal of oil subsidy, the fund available for states to share from FAAC will improve in the coming year. Using the forecast from receipts in the past few months, as a guide, the sum of N507.9 billion or 71% of projected total revenue for the 2024 fiscal year is expected to come from Statutory Allocation.

“This amount is more than the sum of 505.4 billion naira, projected for the 2023 fiscal year by 2.5 billion naira or less than 1%. The increase is based on the optimism that the current peaceful atmosphere in the Niger Delta region will be sustained and that, with the relative peace being experienced, some of the oil companies who vacated the region will return to the State.”

On Value Added Tax, VAT, he said: “It is estimated that the sum of 45.8 billion naira will be received as VAT remittance in 2024. This is 4.8 billion naira or 11.56 % increase over the 2023 figure of 41.0 billion naira.

Oborevwori maintained that “In preparing this budget, we are mindful of the fact that inflation remains our primary economic challenge. And as we all know, inflation hurts everybody, but it hurts the poor and vulnerable the most. Inflation also exerts immense pressure on the budget, slows down economic growth, stifles investments, and encumbers access to financing.

“The current operating environment requires us to strike the right balance between maintaining a tight fiscal regime and helping our people to navigate this difficult period and lift as many as we can out of penury. Hence, this budget has been dubbed the Budget of Hope and Optimism.

“It is envisioned to put the economy on the path of sustainable growth, boost investments and productivity, enhance the ease of doing business, and provide ample opportunities for the average citizen to participate in the economy.”

Earlier in his remarks, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor said the event was “in tandem with relevant sections of our Constitution, especially, section 121 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999( as altered).

“It mandates the Governor of a State to present the Budget of the State to the House of Assembly of the State for consideration and approval.”

Noting that the Oborevwori had demonstrated unprecedented capacity in the few months he had presided as Governor of the State,

he assured that the House would thoroughly scrutinise the budget estimates.

He also assured the Governor that the “cordial and harmonious working relationship between the Legislature and the Executive will be sustained to drive development in all sectors of the State. However, we will not hesitate to raise the flag for any anomaly and insist on due process.”