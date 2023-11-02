Oborevwori lauds Nigerian Air force on war against terrorism

Delta Governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori (left) being presented with a plaqu by the Air Officer, Commanding Special Operation Command, Nigeria Air Force, Air Vice Marshall Eneobong Effiom when he led other Air Officers on a courtesy call in Asaba on Thursday.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, on Thursday, commended the Nigerian Airforce for its contribution to the war against insurgency and terrorism in the country.

Governor Oborevwori gave the commendation when the Air Officer Commanding, AOC, Special Operations Command, Nigerian Airforce, Air Vice Marshal Eko Effiom led a delegation of Air Officers to visit him at Government House, Asaba.

He particularly commended the AOC for the numerous accolades garnered over the years and for being instrumental to the successes achieved towards the war against insurgency in the North East.

He stated that through the M.O.R.E Agenda, his administration remained committed to ensuring peace and security throughout the state.

“I welcome the AOC Special Operations and your team to Delta State, I commend you for an outstanding career you have had in the Nigerian Airforce.

“I took my time to look at your antecedent and saw all the awards you have received at the course of your career; it gives me delight that you have been instrumental to the successes we have achieved in the war against terrorism in the North-East.

“We commend the Nigerian Airforce for its spectacular performance in various theatre where terrorist, bandits and other perpetrators of violence have denied Nigerians peace of mind.

“I want to place on record the consistency, assistance and wonderful cooperation between the security agencies in Delta State, they have been very wonderful and supportive of my administration.

“In my M.O.R.E Agenda, I have told Deltans that we will enhance peace and security and that is what we are doing.

“We have not heard of any serious security issue in the last few months; there is no way you can eradicate crime completely but the major ones have been curbed.

“Your commandant in Delta, is doing very well, he has never missed any security council meeting and I want to assure you that we will give you all the support that is needed to do your job,” Oborevwori stated.

Earlier Air Vice Marshal Effiom, said he was in the state on an operational visit to one of the units under his command in Warri.

He said his visit was to ascertain how they were faring with a view to knowing their challenges and how to resolve them.

“My operational unit have spoken so well about the support that the state has given them.

“Despite that the unit is in Warri, I needed to drive to Asaba to say thank you to you for the support so far being extended to the Nigerian Airforce unit.

“I want to assure you that we will continue to support the state towards dealing with security issues here in the state.

“From what I have seen, it is not too much of a problem and that attests to the level of leadership here in the state.

“But whatever area you need the Nigerian Airforce to address issues in the state, we assure you of our cooperation. The unit here is doing very well,” he stated.