Oborevwori flags-off construction of N78bn Effurun/Warri flyovers

Gov Oborevwori

By Akpokona Omafuaire, Effurun

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of three flyovers, cloverleaf, road expansion and pedestrian bridges in the Effurun and Warri metropolis of the state.

The Governor while performing the groundbreaking ceremony in Effurun, said it was a fulfillment of the promise he made to the people of the state during his inauguration on May 29.

The projects include road expansion and improvement works between Effurun and DSC roundabouts; PTI Junction Flyover; DSC Roundabout flyover; Enerhen junction/Marine Gate flyover and cloverleaf at Effurun roundabout.

Oborevwori said the projects would ease traffic gridlock and vehicular movements in the affected areas, adding that it would change the face of the twin cities of Effurun and Warri.

He added that the projects would create employment and improve economic activities for engineers, artisans, labourers, food vendors, suppliers, transporters, quarry operators and so many others in the construction value chain.

According to him, “We have released the agreed sum as advance payment to the contractor, which on its part commenced surveys, final designs, sub-soil tests, and other activities precedent to the commencement of actual construction works. These are in addition to the establishment of site yards, offices, and life camps.

“The cumulative contract sum for the four projects is seventy-seven billion, nine hundred and ninety-seven million, one hundred and fifty-nine thousand, three hundred and thirty-nine-naira, and ninety-one kobo (N77,997,159,339.91) only and the contractor has a completion period of twenty-seven-months.

“These four strategic projects are aimed at solving the gridlock often experienced between Effurun Roundabout, through PTI Road Junction to DSC Roundabout on the Effurun/Patani (East/West) Highway at Effurun. They will also ease vehicular movement at the stretch from Enerhen Junction, Effurun to Marine Gate, Warri, in Uvwie and Warri South Local Government Areas.

“As I said during the contract signing ceremony, these projects will not only change the face of the Warri-Effurun Metropolis, they will also ease the traffic congestion in the area and alleviate the hardship faced by commuters.”

“I urge the contractor to work relentlessly to meet the schedule we have agreed to. The immediate communities and their leaders should appreciate the enormous investment the government is making and join hands with us to ensure the speedy completion of these projects.

“Let me conclude by saying that the projects commencing today underscore our commitment and determination to improve road and transport infrastructure as contained in the MORE Agenda of this administration.

“We shall continue to aggressively upgrade them across the three senatorial districts in the state as this will drive development in other sectors,” Oborevwori said.

Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze lauded Governor Oborevwori for the vision in executing the projects, noting that it was the first time in the history of the state Julius Berger was executing projects for the State Government.

Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Mr. Lars Richter, commended the State Government for the vision and insight in investing in the special infrastructure in the twin cities and thanked Governor Oborevwori for finding the company worthy to execute the projects.

He assured that the company will deliver the work on schedule and in line with specifications.

On his part, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Dr Emmanuel Sideso, Abe I, commended Governor Oborevwori for the project and for remembering the Uvwie people, assuring that they would protect the project.

Also speaking, the Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III, represented by Dr Roland Oritsejafor, described the project as a project of unity and pledged the unalloyed support of the people of Warri towards successful completion of the projects.