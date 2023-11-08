Oborevwori condoles Soludo over father’s death

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has condoled his Anambra counterpart, Professor Charles Soludo, on the death of his father, Pa Simeon Nwankwo Soludo.

Pa Soludo passed on in the early hours of Monday, November 6, 2023, at the aged of 92. He is survived by seven sons, eight daughters-in-law, 22 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In a condolence message to Governor Soludo, the government and people of Anambra State, Governor Oborevwori said Pa Soludo’s death was a great loss not only to the people of Anambra State and the South East but, the nation in general, given his invaluable contributions to the cause of humanity.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, (CPS), Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba on Wednesday, joined family members and the people of Anambra in mourning the departed patriarch of the Soludo family.

He noted that Pa Soludo lived a life of great positive impact and urged the family to be consoled by the legacies left behind by their late father.

Oborevwori paid glowing tribute to Pa. Soludo for being a good father and urged the family to take solace in the fact that the late patriarch lived to witness the enormous successes achieved by his children, including the emergence of Professor Charles Soludo from being Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to elected Governor of Anambra State.

”We received the news of the demise of your beloved father with sadness but we are consoled by the fact that he lived a life of dedicated service to humanity.

”We share in your sorrow and pains at this period and we pray that God will grant you the courage to bear the loss, as we pray for the repose of the soul of your departed father.

”On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I mourn with my brother Governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, (CFR), on the unfortunate demise of his beloved father, Pa Simeon Nwankwo Soludo.

”It is my prayer that God will comfort Governor Soludo, his entire family, the government and people of Anambra State and grant them the fortitude to bear the grievous loss,” he said.