Oborevwori celebrates Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor on birth anniversary

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has congratulated the General Overseer of Word of Life Bible Church, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor on his birth anniversary on November 10.

Oborevwori felicitation was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon in Asaba, wherein the Governor also rejoiced with the former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN on his 51 years in ministry.



Governor Oborevwori described Pastor Oritsejafor as a distinguished man of God who had contributed immensely to the growth of Christendom.



He lauded the respected cleric for his humility and outstanding patriotism, especially in leading the flock of Christ since he got born again 51 years ago.



He remarked that Oritsejafor’s place in history was replete with accomplishments in God’s vineyard where he had mentored many clerics and raised churches in the last 51 years.



“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate you, our highly revered cleric, on your birth anniversary.



“Under your faithful stewardship, the nation’s Christian umbrella body CAN, was very vociferous and as the Shepherd of Word of Life Gospel Church, you preached the gospel from Delta and throughout Nigeria and all over the continents of the world with power and authority.



“The yearly Jubilee Word Festival of your church is renowned for signs and wonders, with thousands of lives saved from sin and delivered from demonic bondages with guest ministers coming from all over the world.

“As you celebrate this year’s anniversary, I wish you more years of fruitful ministry in the vineyard of the Lord and service to humanity,’’ Governor Oborevwori said.