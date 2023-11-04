Oborevwori appoints Onwordi as SSA on youth mobilization

The Governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, has appointed Mr Onwordi James as a Senior Special Assistant youth mobilization.

Onwordi who received his appointment amidst jubilation expressed his appreciation to the Delta State Governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori for finding him worthy of the appointment.



He promised not to disappoint the Governor in carrying out his duty as Senior Special Assistant Youth Mobilizations while being a good ambassador to the youth.



Onwordi popularly known as Ibori Ubulu is an entrepreneur, energetic, grassroots mobiliser who in 2022 contested to represent the people of Aniocha South at the state House of Assembly under the People’s Democratic Party primary election.



He has trained over 100 youths on entrepreneurship such as Vocational Skills such as ICT Training, Electrical installation works, Hairdressing/Barbing, Events/Decorations, Make-up Artistry, Catering, Fashion Design, Bag Making in Aniocha South.