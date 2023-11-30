Obaseki: Hospitality remains engine of economic prosperity

L-R:Adaze Aguele-Kalu, Honourable Commissioner of Finance, Edo State; Erwan Garnier, Senior Director Development Africa, Radisson Hotel Group and Osarodion Ogie Esq, Secretary to the State Government of Edo State.

By Jimoh Babatunde

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has re-iterated that the Hospitality and tourism sectors have long been recognized as powerful catalysts for economic prosperity and socio-cultural exchange.

The governor said this at the signing ceremony of the International Management Agreement between the Edo State Government and the Radisson Hotel Group, at the Government House, in Benin City recently.

Mr. Godwin Obaseki said the development of the 169-room Edo Radisson Hotel Project will boost the growth of the hospitality and tourism sectors and foster economic growth and development in the State.

“The Hospitality and tourism sectors have long been recognized as powerful catalysts for economic prosperity, creating opportunities for employment, investments, and socio-cultural exchange.

“By embarking on this ambitious venture, we are signaling our firm belief in the potential of our State as a vibrant and thriving destination.”

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the governor represented by Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, Esq., said the project represents a symbol of the government’s commitment to fostering economic growth and transforming the landscape of the State.

Ogie noted, “Today marks a significant milestone in our collective vision for progress and development in our beloved State. The Edo State Radisson Hotel Project represents a symbol of our commitment to fostering economic growth and transforming the landscape of our State.

Also speaking at the event, Erwan Garnier, Senior Director, Development for Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, said its debut in Benin city is part of their commitment to expand in Nigeria.

He said Nigeria remains a key market in Africa for their scaled growth and Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest economy.

He said, “With our ongoing commitment to expand in Nigeria, a key market in Africa for our scaled growth in Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest economy, the debut in Benin City, a key state capital, is perfectly aligned with our growth strategy for the country.

“As our first Radisson branded hotel outside of Lagos and Abuja, the Radisson Hotel Benin City will continue to reinforce our brand awareness in Nigeria, especially for the Radisson brand which enables guests to find more harmony in their travel experience.”

Garnier added, “As a new, upscale, internationally branded hotel, we believe the hotel will play a significant role in promoting tourism and business activities within Benin City and the broader Edo State.”

The 169-room hotel, scheduled to open within the next 12 months, is the Group’s 12th hotel in Nigeria and officially marks their debut in Benin City.

The hotel’s array of Scandinavian inspired accommodation will range from contemporary standard rooms to expansive executive suites, including a presidential suite. Creating a social hub for delectable cuisine, the hotel’s gastronomic offering will include a lobby bar and café, an all-day dining restaurant as well as a pool bar and grill. To provide a harmonious stay, guests can also unwind in the hotel’s gym and spa.