Oba of Benin suspends Duke, appoints elders in Uhogua village

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, CFR, Oba of Benin has suspended HRH. Osagumwenro Eki Eresoyen, the Enogie (Duke) of Uhogua village in Ovia North East Local government Area of Edo State henceforth.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Oba, Osaigbovo Iguobaro said Oba Ewuare II, passed a vote of no confidence in Eresoyen and shoved him aside after reviewing relentless allegations of misconduct, dereliction of duty against the embattled Duke on a sinking ship.

“Consequently, Oba Ewuare II has directed Ozukpogieva (Second most elderly man) in the village, Pa. Omonuwa Moses with the support of other elders, including Ohen-Ovia (Priest), Pa. Festus Omorefe, Pa. Isaac Osayande, the Ozukpogieha (third elderly man), and Pa. Samuel Imaruagheru, the Ozukpogiene (fourth most elderly) men as well as the Okaighele of Uhogua, Mr John Ohiegbomwan to administer the village on his behalf, pending the appointment of Odionwere (village head) in due course.

“Oba Ewuare II also enjoined the village elders who had sought the intervention of the Royal father to deliver them from the jaws of their oppressors, to make peace and be law-abiding in discharging their duties for overall development of the area in line with Benin Customs and tradition.”