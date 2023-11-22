Oba of Benin Palace resolves community dispute

BENIN CITY—The Palace administration of the Oba of Benin has upheld the resolution of elders of Obagie N’Evbosa village, in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, led by its Odionwere (village head), Pa Omozuhiomwen Okungbowa, to elevate the former Okaighele, Mr. Festus Edegbe, into Edion (Elders’ Council) of the village forthwith.

This was after the Odionwere had previously said that he had appointed Mr. Uyi Igiebor as the new Okaighele of the village, when he led his elders to the palace.

Okungbowa also revealed that he has carried out the Palace directive to make peace with his people, but lamented that all entreaties he made in the past for Edegbe to present himself to elders of the village for induction as an elder, were rebuffed.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Oba of Benin, Osaigbovo Iguobaro, quoted the Obazelu of Benin, Osaro Idah, as telling the delegation from the village, after listening to the various submissions by parties in the dispute, that the appointment of Okaighele is the prerogative of the Odionwere, in consultation with other elders of the village.

Idah, who was joined by other Palace chiefs, warned the elders of Obagie N’Evbosa village against ceding their communal land to any individual or palace functionaries as a bargaining chip.

He also asked the Ozukpogieva (second most senior elder), Pa Igbinovia Owenaze, and four other elders of Obagie N’Evbosa, to validate the deposition of the Odionwere of the village before the Palace, which they unanimously endorsed.