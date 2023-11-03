OAU set to host 2023 West African Universities Games

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, says the institution is set to successfully host the 2023 West African Universities Games (WAUG).

The institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Abiodun Olanrewaju, said this in a statement on Thursday.

The 2023 WAUG is slated to begin on 16 December.

”It will involve sports contingents from universities in the West African sub-region and participants will compete for medals in sports such as tennis, table tennis, basketball and athletics, and many more,” he said.

Olanrewaju added that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, would be the special guest of honour during the opening and closing ceremonies of the games.

“The closing ceremony will come up on 22 December,” he added.

WAUG, also known as the ECOWAS Students Games, is a multi-sport event between student-athletes from West African universities.