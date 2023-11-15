OAU ready for West African University Games – VC, Adebayo Simeon Bamire

By Benjamin Njoku

Ahead of the commencement of the prestigious West Africa University Games, WAUG, later next month, the authorities at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, have expressed their readiness to host the grand event.



Speaking through their Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, the authorities said they are prepared to embrace the spirit of competition and academic excellence.

“We are ready to welcome, to compete, and to experience the joy, passion, and emotion that make the WAUG a truly exceptional event, “Professor Bamire said

The event is set to officially launch with the opening ceremony on December 15, 2023, and will run until December 22, 2023. Attendees can expect to experience the talents of top student-athletes from West Africa, as they participate in a variety of games, ranging from lawn tennis, table tennis, basketball, and track and field sports.

According to the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, OAU is well-equipped with facilities capable of accommodating the thousands of participants and guests who will troop in from different parts of West Africa to enjoy the games.

The institution also boasts two football pitches, a tennis court, an AAD-compliant swimming pool, a volleyball court, a squash court, and a hockey pitch.

OAU is not new to hosting prominent events, as the institution previously hosted the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) in 2014, when Professor Bamire also declared, “We are ready,” it is a promise of unity, a commitment to excellence, and an affirmation that Nigeria’s heart beats in harmony with the spirit of the WAUG.

‘As we approach this grand spectacle, let us remember that it is not just about winning medals but about forging connections, creating memories, and leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all who participate,” added Professor Bamire.