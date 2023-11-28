NYSC swears in 2,031 youth corps members in Nasarawa

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has sworn in 2,031 youth corps members of the 2023 Batch ‘C’ Stream ‘II’ set deployed to Nasarawa State for the one-year national service.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa declared the orientation course open at the Magaji Dan-Yamusa NYSC Permanent Orientation camp in Keffi Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

Represented by Mr Ja’afaru Ango, the Nasarawa Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Sule congratulated the youth corps members on the successful completion of their academic pursuits which qualified them for national service.

He urged them to pay attention to the contents of the three-week orientation course and by-laws of the scheme as they serve as guiding principles throughout the service year.

He said it would also provide the framework for successful and impactful service year.

The governor said “these are not mere formalities but essential guides that will shape your experience during the service year.

“Paying attention to the contents of the orientation course will equip you with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Sule assured the youth corps members of the state government’s statutory responsibility to their welfare, security and general well-being.

He urged them to reflect on the responsibilities that come with youth corps membership, which according to him transcends geographical boundaries.

“It is a bridge that connects diverse communities, fostering understanding and collaboration. Therefore, your efforts both big and small will leave an indelible mark on the lives of those you serve.

“Seize this opportunity to learn, to lead and to leave a legacy,” he said.

The governor also commended the NYSC management, stakeholders and collaborating agencies for their dedication to service and abiding faith in the core objectives of the scheme.

He said “we shall continue to provide the needed support that will prove the scheme’s capacity to deliver on its mandate.

“While wishing you a successful, hitch-free and rewarding orientation course, I enjoin you to shun vices and participate in your Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development training that will prepare you for economic development.”

In an address of welcome, Alhaji Abdullahi Jikamshi, the Coordinator of the scheme in the state, lauded the attitude of the NYSC members since the commencement of the orientation course, especially their response to training.

He said “the NYSC members quickly acclimatised to the camp environment and started engaging in activities. This is highly commendable.”

Jikamshi expressed gratitude to the governor for giving a listening ear to the Chairman, NYSC Governing Board and Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development over the needs of the NYSC in the state.

He said “we look forward to your administration’s kind consideration and intervention as regards the construction of the 3000 capacity multi-purpose hall and more staff hostels.” (NAN)