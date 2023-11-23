NYSC deploys 1,689 corps members to Bauchi

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed 1,689 corps members to Bauchi State, for the 2023 Batch ‘C’ stream II orientation exercise.

Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu, Coordinator of the scheme in the state, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Bauchi.

According to her, the orientation for the corps members will begin on Nov. 24 and end on Dec. 14 at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Wailo, in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

She explained that each of the prospective corps members would be allowed into the camp only after being certified.

The NYSC Coordinator said this was part of the security measures to ensure that there was no intrusion or impersonation of any corps members.

“Registration dates have been assigned to prospective corps members and they are advised to adhere strictly to all camp’s rules and regulations.

“Defaulters will be sanctioned in accordance with the NYSC by-laws,” Yakubu said.

She also reiterated that the scheme frowned at late night journeys, thereby urging the prospective corps members to avoid it.

She advised them to be punctual, diligent and to comply with the camp’s acceptable dress code, adding that negligence of the NYSC dressing code would not be tolerated