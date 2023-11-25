NYCN Europe appoints Iwaola as Finland Ambassador, lauds youth leadership in Nigeria

The National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Europe chapter has appointed Ambassador Dayo Shola Iwaola as the head of the council in Finland, just as the body commended the youth leadership in Nigeria for a successful 2023 Youth Day/Management meeting held in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state recently.



Governor of the Council, Europe chapter, Ambassador Collins Idahosa stated this in a chat with Saturday Vanguard, adding that the council and the youths will benefit tremendously from the experience and expertise of Iwaola.



According to him, Dayo Shola Iwaola is an avid social worker and community developer who’s dedicated to creating positive change within the Nigerian community in Finland.



Idahosa noted that Iwaola possesses the knowledge and skills to address complex social issues. “He is known for his empathetic and compassionate approach, empowering individuals,families, and friends to overcome challenges. He actively engages with local organizations, facilitating collaborative efforts to improve access to resources and educational opportunities.



Reacting to the appointment, Iwaola thanked the Governor and all members of the NYCN, Europe Chapter for their commitment and dedication to changing the narrative for the youths both at home country and in the diaspora.



“I am committed to social justice and community well-being. This is my driving force in fostering a more inclusive and equitable society.”



Iwaola is married to a Finnish wife for 16 years counting, who also sees herself more Nigerian than her husband, hence, she’s fondly called Olori.



Meanwhile, Idahosa commended President of the council, Ambassador Sukubo Sarai-gbe Sukubo, the vice President, Comr. Amb Nduanya Innocent and other team members for a successful youth day celebration.