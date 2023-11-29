Nwobodo, Nwifuru to bag Doctorate degrees at CCU Saturday

By Dennis Agbo

Banker and wife of former Governor of old Anambra State, Her Excellency, Lady Patricia Nwobodo and Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State have been slated among five outstanding Nigerians that will be conferred with Doctorate Degrees, (Honoris Causa) by the Coal City University, CUU, in Enugu on Saturday.

The duo together with three others will be awarded the academic titles for their significant accomplishment in the society.

Nwododo is the founder of Rowet Group Nigeria, a holding company with multiple interests in Financial Services, Technology, and Communications. She is a luminary in the financial services sector and will be conferred with the Doctor of Banking and Finance degree, (Honoris Causa).

Governor Nwifuru will be conferred with the Doctor of Public Administration degree (Honoris Causa) for his exemplary conduct and extraordinary leadership of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and his broader contributions to transforming lives and improving society.

Making the disclosure in a convocation press briefing, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Afam Icha Ituma noted that the convocation is the maiden edition of the seven years old University with graduating classes of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

“The convocation was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. We have chosen to celebrate the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Combined Convocation Ceremonies with some degree of fanfare,” Icha Ituma said.

He further disclosed that the Alumni Dinner Lecture will be delivered by former Minister for Information, Mr. Frank Nweke Jr whom he described as a recognized policy analyst, thought leader and a seasoned administrator who has made significant contributions to the nation.

“Nweke will speak to us on the topic ‘Imagine: Create your future.’ I am confident that he will excite, challenge and inspire our graduands and the university community.

“The main convocation ceremony will start with a convocation lecture by Chief Osita Chidoka, a distinguished leader and advocate for national development. Chief Chidoka’s lecture, ‘Deciphering the Moral Ambiguity of Local Aphorisms That Justify the Erosion of Moral Values of Young People,’ is set to challenge and inspire.

“In his address, Chief Chidoka will interrogate the growing moral ambivalence amongst young people, which has gained prominence in contemporary discourse. The lecture promises to be an insightful exploration of how local aphorisms and societal norms contribute to this phenomenon.

“This convocation provides a unique platform for Chief Chidoka to unveil the shadows clouding our moral landscape and propose new paradigms. His insights are particularly pertinent for the young graduates of Coal City University and the broader audience of young Nigerians who stand at the threshold of shaping the future of our nation.

“We shall be conferring degrees to 502 candidates who have earned their place in our university charter in character and learning with 33 First Class, 209 Second Class Upper Division, 234 Second Class Lower Division and 26 Third Class. I heartily congratulate the graduating students and their proud parents,” the Vice Chancellor said.