Nwifuru’s victory ‘ll pave way for unprecedented economic growth – Ebonyi Commissioner

Gov Nwifuru

By Peter Okutu

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Aviation and transport technology, Mrs Ngozi Obichukwu Friday said the victory of Governor Francis Nwifuru at the Appeal Court has paved the way for the people of the State to experience unprecedented economic growth and a paradigm shift from poor leadership to good governance.

Disclosing this in a statement shortly after the inspection of the ongoing rehabilitation of the Chuba Okadigbo’s Airport runway at Onueke, Ezza South LGA, Obichukwu added that “Rehabilitation Work has started at the Chuba Okadigbo’s International Airport Runway.

According to her, “The installation of the Asphalt plant has almost been completed by the contractor, IDC, and we applaud the governor’s efforts in ensuring that the project is completed soon.”

The Commissioner, alongside members of the Tender Board of Directors, who inspected the level of work done at the Chuba Okadigbo’s airport runway, which was awarded to Infrastructural Development Company, IDC, said the victory of Nwifuru at the Appeal Court will enable the Governor to consolidate and expand the gains of his rapidly growing developmental strides in the state.

According to her: “The overwhelming victory of Governor, Francis Nwifuru in the Appeal court, speaks of the confidence and trust the Ebonyi people have in his visionary and progressive leadership in the state.

“It is worthy to note, that within five months under the watch and direction of the pragmatic governor, Francis Nwifuru, Ebonyi state the salt of the Nation has soared in aviation and transport technology, education, healthcare, road infrastructure, rural development, sports and security etc.

“Ebonyi state is now experiencing unprecedented economic growth and a generational shift from poor leadership to good governance.

“We take note and applaud the governor’s payment of backlog salaries to the staff of Chuba Okadigbo’s international airport, gratuities to retirees, and increase in the salaries of civil servants in the state to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

“It is therefore my firm belief that this victory in the Appeal court, has offered the governor the opportunity to consolidate and expand the gains of his rapidly growing developmental drive in the state” she said.