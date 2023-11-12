Nwifuru congratulates Uzodinma on his electoral victory

Gov Nwifuru

By Peter Okutu

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has congratulated Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State on his victory at the just concluded Governorship Election.

He said the result of the election reflected the will of the people of Imo State.

“I am delighted to congratulate the Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, His Excellency, Sen Hope Uzodinma on his resounding victory at the just concluded Governorship Election.”

“The outcome of the polls is a true reflection of the implicit confidence the people reposed in you. You have in the past four years offered quality leadership to your people through policies and programmes that have a direct and positive impact on the lives of the people.”

“This bold statement by the people at the polls has given you another opportunity to consolidate on your laudable achievements and continue with the reforms you have initiated in the State.”

He thanked the All Progressive Congress APC for their tenacity, steadfastness and courage which he said contributed Largely to the victory.

“As I congratulate Imolites for making the best choice, I urge them to remain steadfast in their support to the Governor to enable him to continue with his development agenda.” Governor Nwifuru said.