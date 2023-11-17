NUT hails Benue Gov on welfare of teachers

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Nigeria Union of Teachers have commended the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia, for being committed to the welfare of teachers in the state.

The National Leadership of NUT in a letter of Commendation to the Governor signed by Comrade Audu Amba, the National President, and Dr Mike Ene, the National Secretary, said the letter was in appreciation to the steps taken by the governor on the welfare of its members in the state.

The letter noted that the teachers in the state have not had it so good under previous administrations, adding that the teacher would reciprocate with increased dedication to duty.

It read in part, “The entire teachers of Benue State have never had it so good. On this note, may we assure Your Excellency that the hard-working teachers of Benue State will reciprocate Your Excellency’s kind gesture with increased dedication to duty and productivity.”

He, however, notified the governor that the national body would in January 2024 pay him an appreciation visit.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, of NUT, Benue State Wing, Comrade Akuma Levi, stated that the governor has taken initiatives to ensure the welfare of the teachers, noting gang this implied a deep empathy and determination to alleviate the plight of workers and foster a prosperous future and productivity for the State.

Levi noted that the decision of the governor to give priority attention to the welfare of teachers highlights his focus on equitable growth and inclusivity.

He said: “Rev. Father Alia has undertaken an extraordinary initiative for the welfare and well-being of these dedicated professionals. This commendable decision showcases his deep empathy and determination to alleviate the plight of workers and foster a prosperous future and productivity for Benue State, hence, our recommendations to the national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers.

“As you set to celebrate your one year in office as the state chief executive officer Teachers are already in top spirit for a better service delivery and success of this administration.

“Governor Alia’s decision to prioritize teacher welfare underscores his steadfast dedication to equitable development and inclusive growth.

“Through this groundbreaking initiative, he demonstrates the cherished belief that investing in the welfare and development of the Teachers in the public sector workforce is fundamental to the advancement and growth of the State as a whole in line with the teacher’s slogan, “Build the Teacher, Build the Nation, no Teacher no Nation.”

Levi insisted that the unwavering commitment to the welfare of civil servants and teachers in Benue State is truly commendable, adding that the teachers are not against the governor.

He said: “This can only come from those who couldn’t do what he has done in less than a year in office. There are no two governors in Benue state, our loyalty is the the performing governor of our dear state and friend of the Teachers Rev. Fr Alia.”