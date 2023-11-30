NURTW re-elects MC Oluomo as Lagos chair

*Sanwo-Olu, Labour ministry, Acting NURTW president hail Akinsanya

By Ishola Balogun

Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, has been re-elected for a second term in office.

Akinsanya, Alhaji Sulyman Ojora – Deputy Chairman; Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle (Sego) – Treasurer and 20 other executive members were elected unopposed yesterday at the 10th Quadrennial State Delegates Conference held at the state union secretariat, Agege.

They were sworn-in by Adejare Kembi, Principal, Excel Practitioners in the presence Acting National President of the union Alhaji Aliyu Issa Ore; former National Secretary Kabiru Ado Yau; Controller, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Lagos Office Eshomounu Itemoagbo; Assistant Chief Labour Officer in the ministry Anthony Ogwu; and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Lagos State Public Relation Officer Comrade Ismail Adejumo among others.

Akinsanya thanked Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ore-led national body of the union and other stakeholders for standing by him during the crisis.

He reserved special commendation for members of the union in the state for their loyalty to him as their leader and perseverance.

He promised more assistants and for union members.

Akinsanya also vowed to continue his reform policies that have transformed the union activities in the state for better.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by a Director in the State Ministry of Transportation, Lateef Tiamiyu, hailed the union members for re-election Akinsanya for a second term in office.

He praised Akinsanya’s exemplary leadership qualities and ability to reform the union activities in the state.

According to the governor, gone were the days NURTW members took to violence to effect leadership change.

He implored them to continue to key into the government policies.

Itemoagbo described Akinsanya as a leader that is moving in the right direction.

He said Akinsanya’s employment of over 123 graduates to work in various units of the union is highly commendable.

He promised that the ministry would continue to partner Akinsanya-led union to ensure more people are employed in the union.

Itemoagbo enjoined union members to maintain for their association to record more progress.

Acting National President of the union Alhaji Ore hailed Akinsanya’s emergence and other executive members.

He said: “Those who will emerge victorious from this election must serve in such a way that demonstrates exemplary leadership, capacity and sacrifice. Both the leadership and followership must strive through a collaborative effort to turn the union fortune for the better.

“Those elected must carry others along. I therefore urge you all to within your limitations try as much as possible to run an open administration that will be devoid of victimization and committed to fairness, equity, and justice; so that unity and harmony will prevail amongst others and members of this great union at the various levels.”

Commissioner of Police in Lagos Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, who was represented by Olatunji Oladimeji, a Chief Superintendent (CSP), hailed Akinsanya for cooperating with the police force.

He called for more collaboration between the police and the union.