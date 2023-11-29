NUPRC orders Chevron to obey law in dispute with Warri host communities

By Obas Esiedesa

THE Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, has ordered oil giant, Chevron Nigeria Limited to follow the prescriptions of the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, in the composition of the Host Communities Development Trust Fund Board for its host communities in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Commission which waded into a dispute between Chevron and the Ugbororo, Ugbegugun and Denbele communities over the composition and naming of the trust fund, also ordered the parties to maintain peace until a resolution is reached.

A statement by the Commission’s Head Public Affairs & Communication Unit, Mrs Olaide Shonola yesterday said the orders were given following a meeting between the feuding parties and the Commission Chief Executive, Engr Gbenga Komolafe in Abuja.

Engr Komolafe at the meeting urged them to maintain the status quo and ensure peace reigned in the operational area as the regulator was determined to ensure that the fit and proper thing was done immediately.

“Having listened to the submissions of the parties, Engr Komolafe, issued a regulatory position and directed Chevron on the resolution of the matter which must be implemented within two weeks. He emphasised that the law which was very explicit on the matter in contention must be obeyed by all the parties concerned”, the statement added.

Engr. Komolafe called for the immediate convening of consultation meetings with the communities on the proper delineation and naming of the fund in compliance with the PIA and the re-composition of the Board of Trustees in line with an earlier directive of the Commission.

NUPRC said the process for the re-composition of the board must be supervised by its Warri Regional Office and it is expected to be finalised and the report sent to the Commission within two weeks.