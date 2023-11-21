NUPENG to govt:  Clamp down on promoters of tanker drivers’ strike

•Warns action capable of causing artificial scarcity

By Victor AhiumaYoung & Obas Esiedesa

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has asked security operatives to apprehend those spreading rumours of planned industrial action by members of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, branch of the union.

NUPENG, which dismissed insinuation of planned protest by tanker drivers, warned that such speculation was capable of causing artificial fuel scarcity across the country.

General Secretary of the union, Afolabi Olawale, who made the call yesterday, advised the public to discountenance such rumour as the handiwork of desperate individuals aimed at creating panic in the public and causing false products’ shortages.

He said: “The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers and the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch of the Union are, hereby, informing the general public that there is no plan whatsoever by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, to embark on any protest as there is no division in the union.

”The information is false and unfounded. This clarification is compelled, in view of the attention of the leadership of both NUPENG and PTD branch of the union that was drawn to this very misleading, mischievous and unfounded online news of the purported protest of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers across the country.

“We are deeply compelled to quickly release this statement to avert any form of panic, that the fake news item is false, unfounded and should be ignored.

”It is intended to create panic in the public and cause artificial scarcity by these desperate individuals.

“All the petroleum tanker drivers are fully committed to the national services of effective and efficient distribution of petroleum products across the country.”