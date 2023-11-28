NUP to Tinubu: Removal of subsidy has brought pains, hardship on us

President Bola Tinubu

…Wants FG to fulfill N25,000 cash award

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Godwin Abumisi, has cried out that the removal of fuel subsidy, has brought pains, frustration, and hardship to average pensioners in the country.

Abumisi, said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital, at the opening of National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting of the union.

He however, appealed to the federal government not to renege on its promise to include pensioners in the N25,000 cash award announced to cushion the economic hardship of the petrol subsidy removal, so as to assuage the pains of its members.

The National President, who lamented that the petrol subsidy removal has further impoverished pensioners, urged the Federal Government, to fulfill its promise due to their vulnerability.

He said that “The Pensioners’ Day this year was celebrated on the 5th of October, 2023 in line with the declaration of the day as the Older Persons’ Day by the Federal Government.

“We addressed a world press conference and demanded the inclusion of pensioners in the N25,000 cash award announced by the Federal Government.

“Immediately after this, we met with the Hon. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Betta Edu and it is our hope that the list submitted will be treated with the needed zeal.

“This is why the theme of this year’s NEC meeting “Effect of Subsidy Removal on an Average Pensioner” is very apt and explicit.

“Without mincing words, the subsidy removal has brought with it pains, frustration and hardship to average Nigerians, including the pensioners.

” In the light of this, we wish to use this occasion to passionately appeal to both the Federal, State and Local Governments to do something very fast to assuage the pains of our members and other vulnerable Nigerians.”

The national president said that its members have been struggling and battling for financial survival.

Abumisi pointed out that if the palliatives are religiously implemented to the letter on record time devoid of the usual bureaucratic bottlenecks, it will go a long way to calm down frayed nerves of its members.

Also speaking, the Ondo State Chairman of the union, Johnson Osunyemi, who pledged their total support and unfeigned loyalty to the National Headquarters, promised to always operate in accordance with the spirit and constitution of the union.

Osunyemi lauded the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for giving priority to the welfare of pensioners in the state.

“Distinguished pensioners, although we still tremble under the cumbersome yoke of unpaid gratuities, we have decided to celebrate our Governor today because he paid all the arrears of pensions he inherited from his predecessor.

” Equally, he has implemented all the increase in our pensions.

“Incidentally, and sadly too, his promises to ease the problems of pensioners are being encumbered by ill-health.

” As a parting request by the host council to our guests, we appeal to you to kindly join us in praying for the quick recovery of our kind and God-fearing governor.

The state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said that as part of his admission’s commitment to the welfarism of Pensioners, monthly pensions are being paid as at when due while government priorities allocation of substantial amount of money for payment of gratuities.

Akeredolu was represented by his Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaye.

An award of excellence was presented by the pensioners to governor Akeredolu, NLC Vice President, Comrade Sunday Adeleye; the State Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akinterinwa among others.