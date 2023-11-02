NUP extols Tinubu for reappointing Ejikeme as PTAD Executive Secretary

President Bola Tinubu

—Distances members from alleged protest against her reappointment

—As FEPPPAN tells President to ignore noise makers, enemies of Nigerian pensioners

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners, NUP, has commended President Bola Tinubu for reappointing Dr. Chioma Ejikeme as the Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD.

NUP said with the innovative ideas she introduced such as ‘I Am Alive’ among others that revolutionised pension administration and management for good, her empathetic disposition towards pensioners and quick reactions to their issues as well as her resolve to ensure that humongous pension arrears and entitlements owed to different pensioners’ groups are cleared, not reappointing her would have been to the detriment of all that pensioners are currently enjoying.

Distancing itself from rumours of protest against her reappointment by some pensioners, NUP said those protesting may have been hired or sponsored by arch-enemies of the entire Nigerian pensioners.

A statement issued by the NUP NationaI President, Mazi Godwin Abumisi, said Ejikeme’s reappointment was one borne out of merit as “she had in her first tenure as PTAD ES rejuvenated the hopes of pensioners all over the country by her leadership style and professional disposition to the job.”

In his words; “I Chief Godwin Abumisi wish to commend His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President Federal Republic of Nigeria for the reappointment of Dr Chioma Ejikeme as the Executive Secretary (ES) of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

“This sterling reappointment is indeed well merited and gladdens the hearts of the over two hundred and fifty thousand pensioners managed by PTAD, considering the diligent work she has so ably done for the pensioners ensuring the prompt payment of our monthly pensions and attendance to other challenging issues in the last 4years.

“I wish to state that in the NUP, there exists no objection to her appointment. Any talk of protests against her reappointment exists in the hollow minds of persons sponsored by arch-enemies of the Nigerian pensioner. I hereby call on all members of the NUP to rally around Dr Ejikeme to ensure she continues the good works of restoring the dignity of the Nigerian pensioner.”

Reacting to the rumours of the protest against her reappointment, the General Secretary of the Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) Franklin Enrile, said his members feel disappointed and “very bitter” that any pensioner would think of kicking against Dr Chioma Ejikeme’s reappointment for any reason.

He stressed that the feat she achieved in the administration of pension management in the country in the recent past that eases the stress and undignified treatment pensioners went through in the past is such that no right-thinking person will wish contrary to her reappointment.

He categorically said that no member of FEPPPAN is against her reappointment, let alone protest against it in any capacity.

He advised those being used by some invisible, faceless persons for selfish reasons to be honest to themselves and desist from being willing tools to work against Nigerian pensioners and all that PTAD under her watch does for them.

“We in FEPPPAN are so shocked to hear that someone somewhere is kicking against Dr. Ejikeme’s reappointment. I wonder what whoever those pensioners are, stand to gain by protesting. We are rather grateful to President Tinubu for bringing her back to us. Her innovative idea made our lives easier.

“President Tinubu, in honesty, did us a favour by reappointing her and we appreciate him. The entire leadership of FEPPPAN celebrated her reappointment with a paid advertorial just to express our happiness for her reappointment.

“Meanwhile, I want to believe that Mr. President examined her track record and found her worthy to continue the good work she started at PTAD. Therefore, we urge President Tinubu to ignore the noise.”