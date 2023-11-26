NUC approves new programmes for Edo University Uzairue

?????????????????

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved new programmes for Edo State University Uzairue.

The undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will commence in the 2023/2024 Academic Session alongside other programmers in the university, according to a statement.

The approval was conveyed in a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Emmanuel Aluyor, signed by Abubakar M. Girel, NUC Ag. Director, Academic Planning.

The new programs are B.Sc Software Engineering, B.Sc Broadcasting, B.Sc Journalism and Media Studies, B. Eng. Mining Engineering, B.Eng. Production Engineering, B.Eng. Mechatronics Engineering, and PGD, Masters and Ph.D in Mechanical Engineering

Earlier in the year, approval had been granted by the NUC for postgraduate programmes in Civil Engineering, Law, and Nursing. The University, which has operated an uninterrupted academic calendar from inception till date, has a conducive teaching and learning environment that has enabled the institution to constantly produce graduates for the global society…

Edo State University Uzairue is the first university in the Sub-Saharan African region to acquire CANVAS Learning Management System. This has provided a digital teaching and learning platform for both teachers and students of the institution.