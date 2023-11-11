Nsukka High School: Old Boys storm school for national convention

By Peter Anosike

Nsukka High School Old Boys 2023 National Convention has been slated to begin at the weekend at the school premises.

According to the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Prof Osy Okanya, the convention would attract a lot of heavyweights in the country, as well as witness a lot of activities.

He said that the special guest of honour on the occasion would be the governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, while Peter Obi would be the distinguished guest of honour.

According to him, the other dignitaries expected at the event include the Senator representing Enugu North in the upper legislative chamber, Okey Ezeah, who is an old boy of the school; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senator representing Abia South; Hon. Chidi Mark Obetta, member representing Udenu/Igbo-Eze South in the House of Representatives; the Vice Chancellor of University of Nigeria Nsukka, Prof Charles Igwe, among others.