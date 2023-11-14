Nsukka group raises alarm over plot to destroy political structure of Gov Mba

Gov Mbah

By Esther Onyegbula

Concerned citizens of Nsukka in Enugu State have raised alarm over what they called ‘clandestine design and orchestrated plans’ by some politicians in the area jostling to wrestle power from the incumbent Chairman of the Local government, Dr. Walter Ozioko, to destroy the political structure of Governor Peter Mba and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.



The group said, in a statement by Chibuike Ogbobnna, that to achieve their nefarious aim, it was reliably learnt that the politicians have been trumpeting that the incumbent governor, Peter Mbah and his predecessor are solidly backing their moves to take over from the incumbent Chairman of Nsukka Local Government.

They pointed accusing fingers at a serving female Supervisor for Finance in the Local government (name withheld) whom they alleged is masquerading to be in support of the present chairman completing his second tenure while she goes around holding secret meetings where she continues to assure her audience that both the present governor and his predecessor are solidly backing her candidature.

The concernedcitizens of Nsukka, therefore, appealed to Governor Peter Mbah to check the excesses of these black legs in Nsukka Local Government Council before they use his name and that of his predecessor to run down the enviable political structure they have graciously put in place in the area.