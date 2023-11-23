NSIA, ZCG in deal to establish infrastructure fund

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA and Z Capital Group (ZCG), a leading private markets asset manager, have announced a joint venture partnership to establish a fund focused on infrastructure investments in Africa.

Both parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect, according to a statement by the authority, in Abuja, this afternoon.

The NSIA said, “This strategic collaboration offers the opportunity to leverage the unique economic and financial opportunities that are currently burgeoning within the African continent.

“Investment Commitment: Under this MoU, ZCG and NSIA will pursue equity, debt, and other blended financial instruments for investments across diverse sectors, including, but not limited to, healthcare, renewable energy, mobility & logistics, energy transition, climate-adaptive infrastructure, digital & social infrastructure, climate-smart agriculture, and green industrialization.”

The MoU established a strategic partnership between ZCG and NSIA, facilitating collaborative efforts in identifying, developing, and implementing infrastructure projects in Africa.

According to the NSIA, “Both parties share a common vision of contributing to the economic growth and social development of African economies through investments in critical infrastructure projects.

“Aligned with NSIA’s core mission, the partnership aims to contribute to sustainable economic growth, foster innovation, and address key developmental challenges across the African continent.”

The joint venture would capitalize on the complementary expertise of NSIA and ZCG, combining technical expertise, project management skills, and a deep understanding of the local context to deliver successful infrastructure solutions.

The joint venture would prioritize environmentally sustainable and socially responsible practices, aligning with global standards and best practices to ensure long-term benefits.

ZCG and NSIA would seek projects that deliver scalable socio-economic impact in Africa, while also generating attractive investment returns and diversification opportunities.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG, James Zenni was quoted as saying, “We are pleased to expand our long-standing relationship with the NSIA through this unique partnership that will support our shared investment and socio-economic goals.

“Given Africa’s rapidly expanding population and its increasing cultural and political influence on a global scale, we see many appealing infrastructure investment opportunities across the continent.

We look forward to combining our investing, consulting, and technology expertise with NSIA’s deep expertise in managing large-scale infrastructure projects across multiple verticals as well as pivotal stakeholder relationships to identify and invest in assets that further drive economic development throughout the continent.”

Mr. Aminu Umar-Sadiq, Managing Director of NSIA also said, “NSIA is pleased to partner with ZCG on this joint venture that will enable us to pursue compelling investment opportunities in Africa.

“ZCG shares our vision of fostering continued economic growth and innovation across Africa, ZCG also shares our focus on investments in climate adaptive infrastructure to meet the needs of current and future generations of Africans. In collaboration with ZCG, we can deepen existing investments to further support Africans and play a leading role in propelling sustained socio-economic development across Africa.”

ZCG is a leading, privately held merchant bank comprising private markets asset management, business consulting services, technology development and solutions.