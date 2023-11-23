NSCDC foils mass abduction attempt by armed bandits in katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) foiled a mass abduction attempt by suspected armed bandits at the Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) permanent site in Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The hoodlums, however, succeeded in abducting two females from Yarrumfa Village—Aisha Abdullahi, and Kilima Sada—and an unidentified boy in the onslaught.

According to a statement by DSC Buhari Hamisu, the Civil Defence Public Relations Officer (CDPRO) in Katsina, the armed bandits, riding on ten motorcycles, aimed to abduct farmers working in the neighbouring farmland around the University. However, the swift response and superior firepower of NSCDC operatives stationed within the University prevented what he described as a larger-scale abduction plot.

Commandant Jamilu A. Indabawa highlighted collaborative efforts with other security agencies and local communities towards ensuring the safe rescue of the abductees and the apprehension of the culprits.

Hamisu explained that to prevent future occurrences, the command has heightened its operational capabilities by deploying more advanced weaponry to its operatives.

Plans are underway to form a Joint Security team in collaboration with the University authority, the Nigeria Army, and NPF to fortify the University and its environs against further attacks, He said.

Hamisu noted that tactical operatives have intercepted various items involved in transborder crimes in the past two months, including bags of beans, tiger nuts, vegetable oil, used clothes, and empty and filled gas cylinders, all handed over to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Katsina Area Command for further action.

Various incriminating items were recovered from the suspects, and they have been charged to court following investigations, DSC Hamisu disclosed.

Commandant Indabawa stressed the Command’s commitment to pursuing and bringing perpetrators to justice, warning criminals to desist from their atrocities or face the wrath of the law.