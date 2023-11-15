NSA urges labour to rescind strike, says attackers of Ajaero arrested

By: Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has said that the federal government regrets the incident leading to the brutalization of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress President, Comrade Joe Ajaero and condemns it in its enrirety.

Ribadu who also disclosed that Ajaero’s attack and brutalization was against the rule of law and principles of freedom of association and freedom of expression, saidd that following directives to relevant agencies, some arrests have been made of the perpetrators.

The NSA subsequently appealed to the labour leadership to call off the current strike action and allow the dialogue process over the issues, underway to be exhausted .

A statement by Mr. Zakari Mijinyawa Head, Strategic Communication Office of the National Security Adviser made this known on Wednesday.

It said, “The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) is concerned by the declaration of a nationwide strike by the leadership of the Organised Labour led by the NLC and TUC.

“The NSA is particularly worried about the implications of the strike action on the livelihood of ordinary Nigerians and its potential impact on economic security and other strategic national interests.

“As attested by the NLC leadership, the NSA immediately intervened on learning about the travails of the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joseph Ajero who was assaulted in Owerri, Imo State.

“The NSA regrets the incident and condemns it in its entirety as it was against the rule of law and the principles of freedom of association and expression subscribed to by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration.

“The Federal Government will never condone such an act.

“As a fallout of the incident relevant authorities were directed to conduct thorough investigation into the circumstances sorrounding the assault and bring to book the culprits.

“Available update indicates that some arrests have already been made in this regard.

“The outcome of the investigation will be made public as soon as it is concluded.

“The Federal Government, through the Office of the NSA, therefore appeals to the labour leadership to call off the current strike action and allow the dialogue process underway to be exhausted.”