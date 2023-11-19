NSA, Ribadu, UNDP Rep, German Ambassador seal pact on police reform initiative

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) at the weekend said it has entered into a partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the German Embassy in Nigeria for a comprehensive police reform initiative.

The pact was sealed at a meeting between the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu with the UNDP Resident Representative Mohamed Yahya and the German Ambassador to Nigeria Annett Gunther in Abuja.

A statement by Mr. Zakari Mijinyawa Head, Strategic Communication, ONSA said, “The agreement is expected to support the work of the Special Committee on Police Reform constituted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the last National Police Council meeting.

“During the meeting, the NSA reiterated President Tinubu’s commitment to lead a comprehensive police reform process anchored on trust, human rights, rule of law and efficient public service”.

The NSA acknowledged UNDP’s ongoing support for the modernization of police training and extensive support for police reform in Nigeria.

Ribadu also conveyed to the German Ambassador Nigeria’s appreciation for Germany’s financial and technical support to police reform in Nigeria.

“The partnership will build on UNDP’s support to Police Reform Initiative in Nigeria and support Nigeria’s long-term effort to build a professional police service”.

“The German Ambassador welcomed Nigeria’s decision to reform its police and assured the NSA of Germany’s commitment to this initiative.

On his part, the UNDP Resident Representative expressed the UNDP’s readiness to partner in delivering on the Federal Government’s police reform Programme.