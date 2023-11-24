NPFL: Fans to watch live broadcast of Oriental derbies

It will be a weekend of intense rivalry as the NPFL clubs from the South-East clash with each other. The matches will be televised live on Beta Sports Channel on StarTimes.

Every weekend, the Southeast is filled with lively celebrations and merriments. The oriental derby, a name that captures the essence of the matches, will make the merriments in the region, dominated by Igbos, even more exciting and enthusiastic.

Starting with Heartland in the relegation zone, playing against defending champion, Enyimba of Aba. The match will be played on Saturday at 4pm, This match will be aired live on Beta Sports on Channel 244 on StarTimes pay-TV platform.

On Sunday, Beta Sports Channel will air another interesting encounter between Abia Warriors and Enugu Rangers at 4pm.

These electrifying clashes are a must-watch and will be beamed on StarTimes’ newly launched High Definition (HD) Beta Sports channel.

Heartland and Enyimba are two of the most successful clubs in Nigerian football history. Heartland, formerly known as Iwuanyanwu Nationale, have won the league title five times, while Enyimba have won the league title nine times and the CAF Champions League twice.

Two wins in a row have boosted Enyimba’s position to eighth in the league. Heartland, on the other hand, are in a dire situation at the bottom of the table. It will be a battle of pride and glory for both teams with strong rivalry.

The second match, Abia Warriors vs Rangers, will kick off at 4pm on Sunday. Enugu Rangers are currently in fifth position while Abia Warriors are in twelfth spot.

“StarTimes subscribers can watch these exciting matches live on Beta Sports channel, Channel 244, with an option to pay per day at N400 on Classic, or N500 on Special bouquets,” Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria said.