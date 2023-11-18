NPFL: Bendel Insurance, Kwara United play out 2-2 draw

Photo Credit: Bendel Insurance/X

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

Bendel Insurance of Benin on Saturday came from behind twice to a 2-2 draw in the matchday 9 game against visiting Kwara United.

The Benin Arsenal hosted Kwara United at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in the Edo State capital.

It took a last-minute goal by Ismael Sarki to salvage a point for Insurance in the tension-soaked match.

Sadeeq Yusuf opened scoring for Kwara United in the 15th when he beat the Insurance’s defence to score.

Bendel Insurance came close to an equaliser in the 24th minute but Ezekiel Tamara’s header slightly missed the target. Stephen Sodje levelled the game after 27 minutes via a powerful shot from outside the box.

Godwin Oshagbemi beat the defence of the hosts to restore the lead for Kwara United in six minutes of added time to end the first half 1-2.

Insurance, however, stepped up their game in the second half, but it took a stoppage-time header from Sarki to get a point for the Monday Odigie-led side.