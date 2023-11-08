NPC vows to name candidates against peaceful election in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The National Peace Committee, NPC, on Wednesday, vowed to name political parties and their candidates who refused to sign its peace accord.

The Chairman of the committee, Abdulsalam Abubakar, stated this during the signing of a peace accord of the governorship candidates and their parties in Imo State in Owerri.

He said they would be giving until Friday this week to do the needful by signing the peace accord.

According to Abubakar who was represented by Matine Luther Agwai, shortly said: “At the end of it on Friday, we would announce to the good people of Imo State the political party that has refused to sign and we would let the people know which party wants peace and the party that does not want peace ,let the people now make a choice vote for the party that want peace and tranquility.”

Earlier during the ceremony, the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun assured the electorates of adequate security before and after election.

The IGP represented by DIG Frank Mbah continued by saying: that “80 percent of its personnels have already been deployed for the election while promising that before its commencement another 20 percent would be deployed. The deployment is not to intimidate voters but to give them a safe ground for the election. We will remain non align,our interest is for the peaceful conduct of the election. We urge the candidates present to abide by the bond of their signature.”

Prominent among those present were the Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Samuel Anyanwu and that of the Action Alliance (AA), Lincoln Ogunewe.

While Senator Athan Achonu of the Labour Party, LP, and Governor Hope Uzodimma of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, were conspicuously not present.