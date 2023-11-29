NPA Port community system will support Blue Economy, says Bello-Koko

By Godwin Oritse

Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko has said the planned port community system, PCS, by the authority is geared towards supporting the nation’s economy to harvest more benefits from the blue economy.

According to a statement from the Authority, Bello-Koko disclosed this at the 33rd session of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) General Assembly in London, describing the initiative as a game changer that will integrate all stakeholders within the maritime sector, promote national economy and support security of vessels, crew members and cargoes within the Nigerian maritime domain.

He also expressed optimism that Nigeria will achieve the port automation and necessary integration ahead of the IMO 2025 deadline set for member countries.

He added that the PCS will foster transparency, support ease of doing business and trade facilitation.

He explained that some steps have been taken by the Authority to set the PCS in motion ahead of the 2025 IMO deadline which includes development of automation-based processes with the introduction of Electronic Ship Entry Notice.

He said the system will save cost of doing business and make Nigeria’s ports trade-friendly by carrying out a function of two weeks in one hour and enhance faster ship turnaround time.