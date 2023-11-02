November 11 governorship election, not war, TMG cautions parties

….demands explanation on N18bn off-circle election budget

By Gabriel Ewepu

WITH nine days to off-circle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States, the Transition Monitoring Group, TMG, Thursday, cautioned political parties and their supporters not to turn the election into ‘war’.

The call was made by the Chairman, TMG, Auwal Rafsanjani, during a press conference held in Abuja ahead of the elections.

Rafsanjani said it has become worrisome to see pockets of violence and tension in Bayelsa, Kogi and the Imo States, therefore cautioning party candidates and supporters to allow a peaceful electoral process before, during and after the elections.

He also explained that the press conference was to draw the attention of the public and government to some of the pressing pre-election situations in the three States as well as the state of the nation at large which could have a bearing on peaceful, free, fair, transparent and credible elections on November 11th 2023.

He said: “Insecurity in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa. It is even more worrisome that the pre-election environment in the three states is a concern for the successful conduct of the November 11th elections in the States.

“Assessments conducted by our partners including the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room and Kimpact Development Initiative have reported widespread violence across many local government areas of the three States ahead of the elections.

“On the back of this evidence that is before the public, the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) would like to remind every stakeholder, especially the political actors, that elections are not war, but a democratic exercise aimed at giving the people the chance to freely elect and decide those who govern over them.

“These violent conducts are undemocratic and pose serious threats to the development of democracy in Nigeria. Security agencies need to ensure citizens can vote in a peaceful electoral atmosphere across the three States.

“Ambiguity relating to the Candidacy of the APC in Bayelsa

Fillers from Bayelsa state pointed out that the disqualification of the candidate of the APC by the Federal High Court had set the ground for violence ahead of the election in the State.

“While it is also public knowledge that the Court of Appeal had reinstated his candidacy in the election. Has this been communicated effectively to the people of Bayelsa to avoid associated rancour that was already building up?”

However, he expressed deep concern over the N18 billion earmarked for the three off-circle elections and, therefore, demanded an explanation about the huge sum, which he said the suspicious supplementary budget might be allegedly used for vote buying.

“TMG also noted the recent supplementary budget by the Federal Executive Council, FEC, which has also scaled second reading at parliament.

“The allocation of a whooping ₦18 billion for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to facilitate the conduct of Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi elections is completely shocking as INEC had assured that the funds for the off-cycle elections were parts of funds received ahead of the general election.

“To this end, the Commission had since gone ahead to perfect preparations towards the election without any complaints about funding. What part of the election is this supplementary budget of N18 billion looking to cover?

“Nigerians perceive this allocation as very suspicious and fear that it could be allocations to perpetrate malpractices. Hence, the federal government must explain this huge sum to Nigerians and why it is budgeting again for what has already been budgeted”, he queried.

Meanwhile, he also expressed concern over allegations and rumours making the rounds that a purported memo from an agency of the Imo state government allegedly procuring every room in every single hotel in Owerri covering the period of the election.

“Deprivation of Election Observers in Imo State

It is very disheartening to see in circulation a purported memo from an agency of the Imo state government procuring every room in every single hotel in Owerri covering the period of the election. What this simply implies is that the state government has effectively barred domestic and foreign observers from visiting Imo ahead of the election.

“For the sake of democracy in Nigeria, TMG hopes these allegations are not true, and that the purported memo is also not true, as this would present a blow to the democratization process in Nigeria and give others in power the boldness to thwart democratic processes through barbaric acts and practices.

“TMG urges the State Government to immediately debunk this allegation and assure observers of their safety in Owerri and other parts of the state. Also, the federal government must investigate this weighty allegation and prevail on the state government to revert to democratic tenets”, he said.

However, the TMG boss condemned political parties for their failure to enlighten electorates on the forthcoming off-circle governorship elections in their states.

“Political Parties Failure to Engage in Civic Education in the Off-Cycle Election. It is very disappointing to see that political parties have neglected their role of providing civic education toward the elections in the three States.

“The political parties appear to have relegated this important function to the civil society while they concentrate on perfecting their rigging mechanisms.

“This also tells a lot about how political parties perceive citizens in Nigeria and that they are more concerned about winning at all costs than engaging in clean citizens-oriented campaigns”, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, he (Rafsanjani) disclosed TMG’s observation deployment plan, ” TMG has also concluded plans to deploy observers across all the local government areas of the three States.

“The observers are currently undergoing training and will be deployed to observe and report through a digital on-the-spot reporting tool which has been developed. At the same time, a Central Data Centre will also be situated in Abuja with trained Data Clerks to collate and analyze reports from the field.”

While speaking on citizen participation, which he described as crucial to the credible election, called on the voters in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa “to troop out in their numbers to cast their votes for their preferred candidates.

“Citizens must understand that democracy is about citizens’ participation and elections present the best opportunity for citizens to express their will and power.

“Citizen’s participation especially in large numbers also reduces manipulation opportunities for the political actors.

“Hence citizens should desist from aiding and abetting malpractices, shun vote trading and keep an eagle eye on their votes.

TMG wishes Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states a free, fair, transparent, violent free and credible election.”

Still, on transparent and credible electoral process, TMG urged INEC to make its assurances on the deployment of IReV during the elections.

“Even as INEC has given the reassurances on the deployment of IReV for the off-cycle elections, the Supreme Court judgement does not give confidence in technology as the court should have looked at protecting the greater election credibility in Nigeria.

“Nevertheless, TMG implores INEC to look back at the credibility of the off-cycle elections in Ekiti and Osun States as a basis for improvement ahead of the November 11 election. The Commission should effectively deploy technology to enhance credibility”, he added.