‘Not a foul’: Cristiano Ronaldo wins penalty but tells referee to overturn decision

Despite being known for his intense hunger for goals, Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday showed a high level of sportsmanship after telling the referee not to award him a penalty.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner went down in the second minute after a challenge in his side’s Asian Champions League 0-0 draw with Iranian side Persepolis.

Chinese referee Ma Ning pointed to the spot but Ronaldo stood against the decision as he apparently owned up to not being fouled.

Ning then raced to the pitchside monitor and ultimately changed his call.

The match went on to finish goalless, with Al Nassr’s Ali Lajami sent off in the 17th minute.

Al-Nassr had already qualified for the knockout stages before the match in Riyadh. The Saudi Pro League side are top of Group E with 13 points after five matches and five points ahead of Persepolis in second.