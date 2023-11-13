Norwegian Seafood Council tasks FG on availability of forex

…Says scarcity major cause of high cost of products

By Juliet Umeh

Worried by the scarcity of the dollars in the country, Norwegian Seafood Council has called on the federal government, FG, to intensify effort in making forex available.

The group regretted that despite the delisting of stockfish on the list not valid for Foreign Exchange Window in Nigeria, the business still suffers setbacks due to the scarcity of dollars.

The dealers who expressed these concerns when the Norwegian team visited Oto stockfish dealers in Ebute Metta, Lagos on Tuesday, said this has led to the high cost of the products.

Speaking to journalists, Fisheries Consultant for Norwegian Seafood Council, Abiodun Cheke appreciated the FG’s initiatives of delisting the item together with the efforts of the single forex market.

However, she said: “The second step is to make sure the demand sector of the forex is very high. So, what we need now is a good supply sector, which should intensify more efforts to let us have more forex in the supply.

“And I think they can do this by monitoring the sales of crude oil because now there is an increase in the production of crude oil in this country right now. So, we need equitable marketing.

“We need to know how much they are producing, who is buying, what quantity i

are they buying, because it is through knowing this that we can have a robust foreign exchange reserve,” Cheke said.

Also speaking to the media, one of the delegates, the Director for Africa for the Norwegian Seafood Council, Mr. Tronds Kostveit said: “We were working for a long time to remove the item from the list with the objective of getting access to dollars cheaper than before. And that would have brought the price of stockfish down but unfortunately, there are not enough dollars in the economy here at the moment. And that means that the price has even increased since it was removed from the list, unfortunately.

“But we do hope that there will be injected dollars into the economy, that will bring down the price,” he said.

Also, another Norwegian Seafood Council delegate, Mr Robert Isaksen, who was impressed with the Nigerian market said: “I like the Nigerian markets because they are so different from where I’m from. I like the product. I’ve been working with this product on the other end since I was 6, 7, 8 years old. It’s so good to see where it ends and where it’s getting eaten. “

He also noted: “The high costs have a reason. One reason is that we are also in a recession and the Norwegian exchange rate against dollar is very bad right now. Also, that means that the fishermen are getting more paid and that means also that the cost of the produce is getting higher.”

Meanwhile, he was hopeful that when the recession is over and the regulatory changes are in place everything will turn out well for everybody.

In her opinion, Chief Financial Officer, CFO, Norwegian African Business Association, Solveig Tangen said the visit was important because their job is to create a community across sectors and to create partnerships on the continent.

She said: “Nigeria is an important country for Norway, obviously, with the aquaculture and fish market. I think Norway is a big fish exporter, but our job is also to understand how to create more partnerships across the whole industry. Not just exporting, but understanding, and building those relationships over time with Nigerian companies.

So we are here to learn, we are here to understand the market factors in Nigeria, and we also want to bring that message back to Norway in the aquaculture sector.

“We have 150 member companies, many of them being Norwegian, that operate across Africa in different sectors. One of them being the Norwegian Seafood Council, which is also part of our members,” she said.

Also accessing the market, Tangen said: “I’m extremely impressed. And Nigerians are known for being very good business people, it’s very interesting to see the dynamics. It’s warm.”