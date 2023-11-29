Northern Elders Forum appoints Abdul-Azeez Suleiman as spokesperson

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has announced the appointment of its new Director of Publicity and Advocacy/Spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman.

A statement by the DG NEF, Professor Danjuma Doknan Sheni, said the appointment was approved by Professor Ango Abdullahi, the Convener of the Northern Elders Forum, and was effective immediately.

The statement noted that the appointment followed an extensive search for the most suitable candidate.

The statement read: “Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, a seasoned journalist with an impressive track record, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Having held various editorial positions in renowned national newspapers such as the Daily Trust, Summit, and The Road, Suleiman has consistently demonstrated his professionalism and commitment to delivering quality journalism.

“The Northern Elders Forum strongly believes that Suleiman’s journalistic expertise, combined with his skills in collaborative teamwork, will greatly enhance the activities of the organization. As the new Spokesperson, Suleiman will play a pivotal role in effectively disseminating the vision, objectives, and accomplishments of NEF to the public and media alike.

“Abdul-Azeez Suleiman is expected to strive to amplify NEF’s voice, ensuring its message reaches a broader audience. Through his effective communication skills, Suleiman will foster understanding, inspire collaboration, and generate constructive dialogue between NEF and its stakeholders.

“The Northern Elders Forum congratulates Abdul-Azeez Suleiman on his appointment and extends its gratitude to Professor Ango Abdullahi for his diligent efforts in selecting a highly capable individual for this crucial role.

“NEF remains steadfast in its dedication to addressing the challenges faced by the region and is confident that Suleiman’s appointment will significantly enhance its objectives”.