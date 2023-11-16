Northern Christians, CSOs raise alarm over attempts to undermine nation’s judiciary

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – In a massive street demonstration that took place in the nation’s capital on Thursday, Arewa Christians and a cohort of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) protested against what they described as attempts to undermine the nation’s judiciary.

The coalition, comprising over 10,000 members from the Northern Christians Civil Rights Movement, the African Patriots, and the Guardians of Democracy, among others, maintained that the judiciary has fulfilled its obligations to the Nigerian public.

They commended the judiciary’s recent decisions in various election petitions in Plateau and expressed deep gratitude to the Justices of the Appeal Court.

The coalition warned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and others against what it characterized as ‘blackmail’ of the Court of Appeal.

Mr. Tobias Ogbe, Convener of the Northern Christian Civil Rights Movement, specifically cautioned the PDP in Plateau State to withdraw from such activities in the interest of peace and tranquility.

“It must be stated that the resort to cheap blackmail and propaganda serves no good and does not augur well for preserving democracy in Nigeria,” Ogbe voiced out.

He further stated that the Plateau case offers a glaring example of how politicians can selfishly incite conflict through such actions, urging those responsible to halt these ignoble endeavors.

Echoing this sentiment, other members of the coalition stressed their unwavering belief in the principles of equity, fairness, and justice, emphasizing that it is the judiciary’s duty to uncompromisingly uphold these principles.

“Today, we stand united to celebrate the triumph of the judiciary over the nefarious attempts by political parties to manipulate and undermine the rule of law,” declared Mr. Adamu Kabir, convener of the Guardians of Democracy.

He emphasized their belief in the judiciary’s ability to uphold the rule of law and deliver justice for all Nigerians.

However, Kabir also noted recent attempts from various quarters, including politicians, lawyers, and even members of the public, to distract the judiciary.

He further decried the alarming trend of individuals attempting to influence judicial decisions through intimidation, bribery, and threats of violence.